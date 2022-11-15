Five Saint Lucians & Four Non-Nationals Held For Drug Possession, Other Offences – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Marine police officers arrested five Saint Lucians and four non-nationals for possessing drugs and other contraband over the past few days.
The non-nationals included boat owners and captains from Martinique, Dominica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Officers arrested them and the locals for possession of marijuana and having conch without a permit.
In one case, the Marine Police seized a local vessel for evading customs duties and other offences as law enforcement officials crack down on illegal activities at sea.
There are no further details at present.
Headline photo: (Stock image of Marine Police vessel)
