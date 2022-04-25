Five People Hospitalised After Weekend Road Accidents – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) says it transported five people to hospital following road accidents during the weekend of April 22 to 25.

SLFS spokeswoman Annia Mitchel said on Friday, April 22, emergency personnel from the Babonneau fire station responded to a vehicle collision at Marisule at approximately 11:27 pm.

Mitchel disclosed that the responders found an unconscious man who appeared to be in his late twenties lying on the ground.

Reports indicated that a vehicle struck him, resulting in a facial laceration.

– Advertisement –

His condition was unchanged as the emergency crew immobilised him and transported him to the OKEU hospital.

Saturday, the following day, officers at the Babonneau Fire Station responded to a motor vehicle collision at Balata, Babonneau, at 11:48 pm.

According to the SLFS spokeswoman, the responding crew found a 2008 Toyota Blade lying on its roof and a 2007 Toyota Rush on its wheels.

Mitchel said a 27-year-old female and a 25-year-old male who sustained blunt force trauma were treated and transported to OKEU hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, April 24, officers of the Vieux Fort Fire Station responded to a head-on collision between a car and a minibus on the Laborie Highway at approximately 12:09 am.

Two of the seven occupants of the vehicles consented to transportation to a medical facility with minor injuries.

For the weekend of April 22 to 25, the SLFS made 98 ambulance responses and received 19 fire calls, mostly related to bush fires.

– Advertisement –