Five People Hospitalised After Vieux Fort Accidents – St. Lucia Times News

Five people were hospitalised in the early hours of Sunday morning after two separate accidents at Savannes Bay, Vieux Fort, emergency personnel have reported.

The Vieux Fort fire station received a distress call after 3:00 am, indicating that a Suzuki SX4 had slammed into a utility pole.

According to information from people on the scene driver of a passing truck parked his vehicle to see what help he could give when a Toyota HiAce bus with four occupants on board collided with the parked vehicle.

Ambulances from the Vieux Fort and Micoud fire stations and Crash Fire Hall transported two injured females on board the Suzuki SX4 and one individual on the Toyota Hiace bus to the hospital.

Two other accident victims arrived at the hospital through private transportation.

There are no further details at present.

