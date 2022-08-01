Five People Hospitalised After Three Vehicles Collide In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) personnel rushed five people to St Jude Hospital on Friday night after three vehicles collided at La Ressource, Vieux Fort.

The SLFS said it received a call for assistance at 8:23 pm.

And when emergency responders arrived, they found that the collision involved a Toyota Corolla, a BMW, and a Daihatsu Terios.

The emergency personnel said they treated six individuals, including one patient they had to extricate from a vehicle.

Of the six injured individuals, one declined transportation to the hospital.

Among the others, four appeared to have sustained minor injuries, while the one whom the emergency crew extricated from a vehicle had ‘possible fractures and head injuries.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

