Five People Homeless After Bocage Fire – St. Lucia Times

Five people were homeless after a fire destroyed a single-storey concrete and wood structure at Bocage, Castries, the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) says.

The fire occurred on Sunday.

SLFS spokeswoman Stacy Joseph recalled that emergency personnel from the fire service headquarters in Castries responded at about 1:00 pm.

Joseph said the responders found the building, comprising a residence and a work shed, fully engulfed in flames.

“Due to water shortages in the area, the fire suppression team encountered a little difficulty,” she stated.

As a result, a crew from the Babonneau Fire Station assisted and relayed water from a nearby river to the scene.

The building housed five occupants.

However, Joseph observed that although the fire destroyed the building, the blaze did not affect any other properties, and there were no injuries.