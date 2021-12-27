Five Hospitalised After Castries Minibus Crash

Emergency officials were kept busy again on Monday as a spate of road accidents continued, this time transporting five people to the OKEU Hospital after a minibus ran off the Morne Road, Castries, and crashed into a utility pole. According to reports, the bus driver, who plies the Vieux Fort to Castries route, experienced brake problems. The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) says the accident occurred about 6:43 am near the Johnson Memorial Home. SLFS officials said that aside from the five patients they transported to the hospital, the rest of the individuals aboard the bus at the time of