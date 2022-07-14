Five From ‘Our Boys Matter’ Programme Excel at CARE’s Annual Graduation – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Social Development Fund (SSDF) relentlessly makes critical interventions that impact the lives of the less fortunate and marginalized in our society.

The latest recipients of SSDF’s assistance were recognized recently, as they formed part of the 2022 Graduating Class of the Centre for Adolescent Renewal and Education (CARE).

The Center hosted its Annual Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, 6th July 2022 – its first ceremony outside the Castries basin. The learning Institution graduated Fifty-seven (57) trainees who successfully completed their Skills Development Programme.

The ceremony consisted of trainees from CARE-Odsan and CARE-Anse La Raye respectively, with students graduating from the following programmes: Auto Mechanics, Carpentry and Joinery, Electrical Installation, Office Skills, Catering and Hospitality, Electrical Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.

The Welcome Address was delivered by Paul Elien, a member of the graduating class. Thereafter, Randon Alexander, a graduate from CARE – Odsan, delivered the Valedictory Speech, highlighting the impact which CARE has had on his life.

He enthusiastically expressed how CARE contributed to his level of self-confidence and had everything to do with his level of employability to date.

Another graduate in the person of Nadege Mitchel from CARE-Anse La Raye, in his delivery, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the instructors who imparted their knowledge, wisdom and guidance on them, and assisted them in their preparation to effectively navigate the world of work.

The Executive Director of the Center for Adolescent Renewal and Education (CARE), Dr. Karleen Mason highlighted the many accomplishments of the Institution.

On the other hand, the Guest Speaker, Mr. Ajani Lebourne highlighted the importance of the journey, which has led to the success of trainees; and cautioned them to be mindful of the pitfalls of instant gratification.

The SSDF supported six (6) trainees at CARE – where five (5) from “Our Boys Matter” (OBM) Programme successfully completed the vocational skills training.

The OBM beneficiaries were supported in a number of areas, such as school uniforms, tuition fees, lunch and transportation as well as grocery vouchers.

Coupled with this, beneficiaries received support in purchasing the necessary tools required for skills training.

The Our Boys Matter Programme also facilitated an environment for capacity building and self-development through the introduction of Mentors. The SSDF is pleased to report that to date, a few trainees, through effective mentorship, were able to secure viable employment.

The SSDF, an agency of the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment continues to execute its poverty alleviation mandate through a number of major programmes and initiatives, including but not limited to: HOPE, Educational Assistance, Our Boys Matter, Housing Assistance, Homecare, BNTF 10, and the newly instituted Social Investment Fund.

Source: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice & Empowerment

