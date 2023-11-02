Fisheries Department Deploys Fish Aggregating Devices – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Department of Fisheries recently distributed Floating Aggregating Devices (FADs) to fishermen cooperatives around the island.

In its commitment to mitigate the effects of climate change and address rising costs within the fishing industry, the Department of Fisheries has initiated the deployment of a new Floating Aggregating Device (FAD) in collaboration with the Soufriere Fishermens Cooperative.

This contributes to the ongoing FAD development program, which aims to maintain ten strategically positioned FADs around the island, offering essential support to the local fisherfolk.

The FADs, which are anchored to the sea floor using ropes and buoys, are designed to attract fish by mimicking natural floating objects like logs and plants, increasing both fishing productivity and the quality and quantity of fish caught, benefiting the fishing industry and the local economy.

Deputy Chief Fisheries Officer, Thomas Nelson encouraged responsible use of the FAD and adherence to sustainable fishing practices.

In addition to distributing the FAD to fishermen cooperatives, he has also announced that the Department of Fisheries will provide technical support for the construction and deployment of the devices.

“This activity today is truly a demonstration of the vision outlined in the fisheries policy. It aims to establish strong partnerships with various stakeholders and enhance the profitability of fisherfolk. Today marks a significant milestone in this strong partnership because the fisherfolk of Soufriere constructed the FAD. Technical support was provided by the extension officers of the Department of Fisheries, and we also collaborated with other boaters from Soufriere to successfully deploy the FAD.”

This distribution of FADs is among several initiatives implemented by the Department of Fisheries to promote sustainable fishing practices and safeguard marine ecosystems.

With the implementation of FADs, increased catch efficiency, reduced operational costs, and economic growth are anticipated to benefit the fishing industry and local communities.

SOURCE: Ministry of Agriculture

