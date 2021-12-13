First UK Death Recorded With Omicron Variant

BBC News:- At least one person in the UK has died with the Omicron coronavirus variant, the prime minister has said.

Boris Johnson said the new variant was also resulting in hospital admissions, and the “best thing” people could do was get their booster jab.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs Omicron now represented 20% of cases in England.

The PM has set a new target for all adults in England to be offered a booster by the end of the month.

– Advertisement –

Mr Johnson said people needed to recognise “the sheer pace at which [Omicron] accelerates through the population” and that they should set aside the idea that Omicron was a milder variant.

The prime minister tweeted that more than half a million people had booked their booster jab on Monday, which he described as an “incredible feat”.

The UK recorded 54,661 new coronavirus cases on Monday, as well as 38 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

There are 4,713 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant but Mr Javid said the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimated the current number of daily infections was around 200,000.

Omicron has risen to more than 44% of cases in London and is expected to become the dominant variant in the city in the next 48 hours, he said.

The 200,000 figure for Omicron infections is based upon UKHSA modelling. BBC medical editor Fergus Walsh said with Omicron doubling every two to three days, it could go from a small to a huge number very quickly.

(Read more at:- https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-59639007)

– Advertisement –