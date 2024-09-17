Firefighters Participate In 50th Anniversary Challenge

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) is currently observing its 50th anniversary, with several activities planned to engage and sensitise the public on the work of firefighters here.

On Saturday, the men and women from fire stations across the island came together to participate in a firefighter’s Challenge at the Micoud playing field.

The Challenge included firefighters from the various stations simulating some of their firefighting responses and techniques.

Firefighters also raced against the clock to complete various obstacle courses, testing their mettle and strength.

Saturday’s event also featured fun activities for the public, including tug of war and pushup competitions for cash prizes.

At the end of the main event, in third place was Lennie Joseph of the Soufriere Fire Station, in second place was Johnathan Celestine from Babonneau Fire Station, and in first place was fir fighter Purnel Leonce from Crash Fire Hall. He won a pass for two nights at Le Sport Body Holiday and Spa.

The event ended with a grand fireworks display, much to the delight of spectators.

The fire service’s 50th anniversary celebrations commenced with a church service on Friday, September 13, at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Castries.

On Monday, Saint Lucia’s Fire Chief Ditney Downes told St. Times that the activities have been going very well.

“I’m quite satisfied with what we have been able to do so far,” Downes said.

“As part of the observance of our anniversary we have an ongoing smoke detector installation drive going on now where we are installing smoke detectors at vulnerable and at-risk homes, and that is coming on nicely,” the fire chief disclosed.

Downes explained that the focus is on areas where the houses are close together.

The Fire Service has installed devices on Marchand Boulevard and will continue to do so in Faux A Chaud and other areas.

“This is an island-wide initiative and we are doing it on a constituency by constituency basis,” Downes stated.

Another highlight of the fire service anniversary celebrations will be a Gala dinner at the Royalton this Saturday and Sunday.

Downes explained that the event would allow all firefighters to attend and celebrate the anniversary.

Activities, which form part of the broader celebration, will conclude during Fire Prevention Week from October 6 to 12th.