Firearms Seized From Senior City Police Officers – Mayor Seeking Explanation – St. Lucia Times

Police on Tuesday night seized firearms from two senior City Police officers, detained the two officers and later released them.

Castries Mayor Geraldine Lendor-Gabriel said after their release, the City Police officers resumed their regular duties.

“They were detained while on duty,” the Mayor told St Lucia Times.

And she said she was awaiting word from the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) regarding the basis for the action.

“We have received no information regarding what the issue is,” Lendor-Gabriel disclosed.

Regarding the two firearms seized by the police, the Mayor explained that the City Police use the weapons.

The firearms seizure has left the City Police flabbergasted.

“We are supposed to work together, so clearly, why could that be happening? It does not augur well at all,” the Castries Mayor asserted.

However, she said she had enjoyed a good, respectful and cordial working relationship with Police Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius and would contact the top cop on the matter.

The Mayor said she expects the issue to be settled because it has occurred at a critical time in Saint Lucia’s history regarding crime.

“It’s a time for us to focus on apprehending criminals and doing what is required and the City Police have been doing very well in relation to that,” Lendor-Gabriel declared.

She recalled that in the past few weeks, City Police officers have done ‘exceptionally well’ regarding the number of arrests for various crimes.

“We intend to keep them motivated,” the Mayor told St Lucia Times.

