Firearm and Ammunition Recovered Police Operation in Cas en Bas – St. Lucia Times News

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department in Gros Islet conducted an operation, along with the Special Services Unit and the Robbery Response Team of the Criminal Investigations Department in Castries.

During the operation, a residence at Cas en Bas, Gros Islet, was searched, which resulted in the recovery of one (1) Taurus 9mm pistol and thirty (30) rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Terrance Hazelwood, a Vincentian National with Saint Lucian citizenship, and his wife, Andira Stokely-Hazelwood, of Kentucky, USA, with Saint Lucian citizenship, were arrested for the illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. Both have been charged with contravening the Firearms Act and escorted to the First District Court for bail. They were granted bail in the sum of $25,000.00 each, along with travel restrictions and reporting conditions.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force continues to work alongside the Customs and Excise Department to further crackdown on the shipment of prohibited weapons into the island. Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact the Crime Hotline at 45CRIME or the nearest police station.

