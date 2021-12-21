Fire Victim Gets Financial Help From BLM

On Monday, Saint Lucia’s Black Lives Matter (BLM) chapter provided financial assistance to the victim of a recent fire at Mongiraud, Gros Islet. On Wednesday, December 1, the fire destroyed a three-bedroom house measuring 20 feet by 30 feet, leaving Samantha Mc Vane, her five children, a grandchild, and a son-in-law homeless. Mc Vane said she was grateful for the financial support from the BLM. ‘I feel good knowing that there are still people who care about each other,’ Mc Vane told St Lucia Times. She said she is currently living with her grandmother, is in good spirits, and has