Firefighters are battling a house fire at Military Road.

The time of calling was 11:52 am, today, Monday, February 13, 2023.

Responding to the incident from the Bridgetown Fire Station are Sub-officer Blake and seven fire officers. Two water tenders were dispatched.

The initial call was for one house on fire at Military Road, Bush Hall, St Michael.

No more details at this time.

