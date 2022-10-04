Fire Safety In Focus As Saint Lucia Observes Fire Prevention Week – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) has announced plans to observe the 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week under the theme – Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.

The SLFS has unveiled activities to educate people on what they can do to keep themselves safe from structural fires.

According to Acting Station Officer Owen Cazaubon, it is important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape.

“Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do in the event of a fire emergency,” Cazaubon explained.

– Advertisement –

And he disclosed that the SLFS and its sponsors are seeking to raise fire safety consciousness throughout Saint Lucia through several activities.

Cazaubon said they include media Interviews from October 4 – 7 with members of the Fire Service sensitising and sharing information with the public and a round-the-Island motorcade on October 9.

The motorcade will visit every main community to interact with people and share fire safety informatrion.

From October 10 -13, the SLFS will be accommodating school visits, and public town hall meetings.

In addition, there will be an open day at all Fire stations.

” On October 14, we will culminate our activities with a grand Fire Safety Fair at Constitution Park, where we will engage and and excite the public with a vivid experience in life safety education,” Cazaubon said.

He explained that that Fire Prevention Week, each year during the week of October 9, commemorates the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871.

The fire killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.

Headline photo: Acting Station Officer Owen Cazaubon

– Advertisement –