Fire On Chaussee Road, Castries – St. Lucia Times News

The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

On Thursday, Officers at the Fire Service Headquarters responded around 4:46 am to a call relating to an early morning structural fire in Castries.

Fire Service Communications Officer Annia Mitchel said the fire occurred at Freedom Plaza on Chaussee Road.

Mitchel said Emergency personnel found fire in a section known as Capital Kitchen and brought the blaze under control.

But she explained that the fire destroyed the structure’s contents and did minimal damage to adjacent businesses.

Mitchel said there were no reports of injuries.

There are no further details at this time.

Headline photo: Screen grab from from social media video

