Fire Officers Get Disaster Prevention Technology & Management Training In Taiwan – St. Lucia Times News

Four fire officers are now in Taiwan undergoing training in the area of Disaster Prevention Technology and Management.

The team comprises three men and one female, and they are currently participating in the advanced three-week programme which commenced on August 15, 2022.

The training aims to develop the skills and competencies of participants and to allow them to examine the challenges, weaknesses, or threats associated with resolving disaster issues in their respective countries.

The Taiwan ICDF or International Cooperation and Development Fund provided participants with fellowships which covered airfare, accommodation and living allowance.

Paraguay, Belize, Haiti, and Tuvalu are among the other countries participating alongside Saint Lucia in the advanced training programme on Disaster Prevention Technology and Management in, Taipei.

The team of firefighters is expected to conclude their training on September 02, 2022.

The Government of Saint Lucia and specifically the Department of Home Affairs sincerely thank the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their invaluable contribution in strengthening the human resource capacity of Saint Lucian professionals.

SOURCE: Department of Home Affairs

