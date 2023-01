The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

A fire has completely destroyed a house located at McDoom, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The building was occupied by Andy Beckham and his family.

Mr Beckham, who has been residing at the property for several years, estimates his losses to be around $2 million.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.

