Fire guts house at Kwakwani Water Front

Black Immigrant Daily News

A fire of unknown origin has completely gutted the dwelling house of 31-year-old Ericka Gonsalves of Kwakwani Water Front, Upper Berbice River, in Region 10.

The fire reportedly destroyed the woman’s home on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at about 18:30hrs.

According to the 31-year-old woman, at about 06:00hrs yesterday, she turned on the lights in the house and the electrical fan in her bedroom and then left for her mother’s residence, located about two houses away.

The woman further related that at about 18:30hrs, she noticed smoke emanating from the house. She immediately ran to her home, where she observed that it was engulfed in fire.

The Guyana Fire Service was summoned and, upon reaching the location, went into action and managed to extinguish the fire but were unable to save the house, which was completely destroyed.

Further investigations are ongoing.

