A wooden house at Goodlands, Castries, measuring approximately 16 X 26 feet went up in flames Tuesday about 10:27 pm, the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) says.

SLFS spokeswoman Annia Mitchel disclosed that officers from headquarters responded and found the dwelling fully engulfed.

Mitchel said no individuals or other properties were affected.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

