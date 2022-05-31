Fire Destroys Vehicle At Bocage, Castries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Tuesday fire destroyed a vehicle at Bocage, Castries.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Communications Officer Annia Mitchel said at 8:09 am, firefighters from headquarters in Castries responded and found a 2004 KIA Sorento at the roadside, fully engulfed in flames.

Mitchel said the responders extinguished the fire, but the flames destroyed the vehicle and its contents.

” The incident posed no threat to nearby structures, and no one was reported injured,” the SLFS spokeswoman stated.

