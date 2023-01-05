Fire Destroys Parked Vehicle In Choiseul – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

A fire on Thursday destroyed a vehicle parked in Choiseul while an elderly couple who had earlier disembarked were visiting relatives in the Mongouge area.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) received a call for help at about 10:16 am, and the Soufriere and Vieux Fort fire stations responded.

However, the emergency personnel from Soufriere arrived first and put out the car fire.

According to reports, the couple who were in the vehicle lost important documents in the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

