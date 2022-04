– Advertisement –

On Tuesday morning a fire destroyed a concrete house at Beausejour, Gros Islet.

Emergency responders from the Gros Islet fire station responded after receiving a distress call about 9:48 am.

But when they arrived on the scene with a fire truck, the flames had already engulfed the building measuring 20 ft. X 25 ft.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, which is currently under investigation to determine the cause.

