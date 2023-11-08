Fifty Saint Lucia Small Enterprises Set To Offer Cashless Transactions – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Fifty Saint Lucia Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) will soon be able to offer cashless transactions.

The MSMEs will receive state-of-the-art point-of-sale machines, thanks to the Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs and the Organisation of American States (OAS).

The handover of the devices will take place on Thursday morning at the Beacon Restaurant in Soufriere.

In addition to the items, the business people will receive a one-year service subscription through the local service provider – Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs, Sophia Alfay-Henry, explained that the point-of-sale machines aim to enhance the operational capabilities of local businesses.

“By streamlining transactions, improving inventory management, and enhancing customer service, the machines will play a pivotal role in the formalization and increased competitiveness of our MSMEs,” Alfay-Henry stated.

She disclosed that the donation is part of her Ministry’s ‘Business Month’ activities under the theme ‘Sustaining Trade in the Digital Age’.

The Permanent Secretary also noted that it aligns with the Ministry’s programme of encouraging the Saint Lucia private sector to embrace new technologies.

