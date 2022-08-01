Fidel Ramos, former Philippine leader who helped oust Marcos, dies at 94

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Manila, PhilippinesFormer Philippine President Fidel Valdez Ramos, who died on Sunday, was a fighter during wars in Korea and Vietnam and a survivor in the political arena, emerging from a high-ranking security role during the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. to win the vote for the nation’s highest office. He was 94.

Ramos became a hero to many for defecting from Marcos’ government, where he led the national police force, spurring the dictator’s downfall during the 1986 popular uprising against his rule.

Others, though, would not forgive or forget his role in enforcing martial law under the Marcos regime.

Ramos, famous in later years for holding unlit cigars, narrowly won a contested election in 1992 to replace the People Power leader Corazon Aquino who unseated Marcos. Though he gained less than 23% of the vote, Ramos soon polled at 66% support and his presidency was remembered for a period of peace, stability and growth.

“Our family shares the Filipino people’s grief on this sad day. We did not only lose a good leader but also a member of the family,” Marcos’ son, the recently elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., said in a statement.

