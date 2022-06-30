Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sworn in as Philippines’ new President

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was sworn in as the 17th President of the Philippines on Thursday, restoring one of the country’s most notorious political dynasties to the Malaca?ang Palace 36 years after his father was ousted in a popular uprising.

Marcos Jr., known as “Bongbong” in the Philippines, won a landslide in May 9 elections on a platform of national unity and a promise of more jobs, lower prices and more investment in agriculture and infrastructure.

But critics say his rise to power was the culmination of a decades-long attempt to rebrand the Marcos family’s name and image, most recently through a supercharged social media campaign.

Marcos Jr., 64, is the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., whose 21-year kleptocratic rule of the country from 1965 to 1986 was marked by human rights abuses, widespread corruption, and plunder of the state coffers.

Incoming Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte take part in the inauguration ceremony for Marcos at the Malacanang presidential palace grounds in Manila on June 30.

The former senator and congressman took his oath of office at the National Museum of Fine Arts in the capital Manila before Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, according to CNN affiliate CNN Philippines.