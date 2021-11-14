Females Aged 7 And 50 Hospitalised After Separate Road Accidents

Emergency personnel transported two females aged seven and fifty to the OKEU Hospital after separate road accidents on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) says the seven-year-old sustained injuries when three vehicles collided around 7:00 pm on Saturday at Pigeon Island Causeway near the Landings Resort and Spa.

The Gros Islet fire station responded with a fire truck and an ambulance.

And on Sunday around 2:30 pm, fire service headquarters in Castries said it responded with a fire truck and an ambulance to a report that a vehicle hit a 50-year-old female pedestrian at Odsan.

– Advertisement –

Responders said they immobilised the victim, who suffered head and lower head trauma, before transporting her to the hospital.

– Advertisement –