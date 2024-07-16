Female Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle At Union

Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) rushed a female pedestrian to the OKEU Hospital after a vehicle struck her at Union on Tuesday.

According to reports, the woman was in stable condition.

At about 8:47 p.m., an ambulance and a fire truck from the Babonneau fire station responded after learning of the incident.

The victim, believed to be in her fifties, was walking along the roadside with another individual when the vehicle hit her.

Police are investigating the latest road incident, a spate of which have occurred since the beginning of the year despite road safety appeals from the authorities.

Eleven people have died so far in 2024 as a result of road collisions.