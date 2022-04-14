Female Inmates At Bordelais Correctional Facility Benefit From NCF Donation – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The National Community Foundation (NCF) recently donated essential personal items to the fifteen female inmates currently at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) in Dennery.

NCF’s Executive Director, Michelle Phillips, said the donations were made possible through

alliances the NCF forged in 2017 with a few foundations based in New York, primarily the Saint Lucia House Foundation and the Saint Lucia Consulate.

“Annually, they have been sending us toys; however, we made a request during the COVID-19 era, that, rather than sending toys, personal hygiene items would better assist persons,” Phillips said.

“In discussions with them, we decided that we would also cater to the female inmates at

Bordelais Correctional Facility.”

– Advertisement –

In March this year, the NCF received a supply of items from New York and made arrangements to deliver them to BCF later that month. Fortunately, a representative from the Saint Lucia Consulate, who was in Saint Lucia on personal business at the time, agreed to accompany the NCF team on the visit to Bordelais Correctional Facility to donate the items.

Despite the restrictive measures the facility has had to adopt due to COVID-19, Phillips said the team was nonetheless able to present the items to the Deputy Director at the facility and another staff member.

“We delivered 19 packages containing sanitary napkins, deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste,

toothbrushes, slippers, bath soap, wash rags, and other personal hygiene items,” Phillips stated.

“While there, we were told that the male inmates require some sporting equipment, such as footballs, which often get damaged from coming into contact with the barb wire fence.”

Phillips said the request on behalf of the male inmates was noted and the necessary follow-ups will be done to source the sporting equipment.

She also noted that, having now had a first-hand glimpse and knowledge of life at the

correctional facility, the NCF hopes to be more involved in the inmates’ overall rehabilitation.

“It was a very successful donation drive and also a self-satisfying experience for us as an

organization,” said Phillips. “We learned so much during our visit and look forward to making more donations to the facility.”

Source: National Community Foundation

– Advertisement –