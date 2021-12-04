Female Hospitalised After Two Vehicles Collide On Morne Road

Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Headquarters in Castries transported a 65-year-old female to the OKEU hospital on Saturday around 7:55 am after a minibus and a motor car collided on Morne Road, Castries.

According to reports, the woman sustained neck and knee injuries.

The emergency responders said another individual involved in the accident declined transportation to the hospital by ambulance.

Just recently, the SLFS appealed to motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution on the roads as Saint Lucia observed November as Road Safety month.

EMS Manager Fernando James urged motorists to drive with due care and attention and reminded pedestrians always to look left, right, and left again when crossing the road, allowing motorists to see them and come to a complete stop.

He also advised motorists not to drive while drunk, smoke, or take calls when at the wheel and ensure they wear their seatbelts.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

