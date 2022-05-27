Felix Finisterre Temporarily Appointed Deputy To The Governor-General – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Acting Governor General His Excellency Cyril E.M. Charles will attend the Platinum Jubilee

Celebrations of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Second at Buckingham Palace. H.E Charles is scheduled to leave Saint Lucia on Friday, May 27th, and return on Thursday, June 9th, 2022.

Mr. Felix Finisterre has been appointed as Deputy to the Governor-General in the absence of his H.E. Charles.

Mr. Finisterre served as Minister for Communications, Works, Transport and Public Utilities from 2000 to 2006.

He has also been active in serving on various boards, including the Saint Lucia National Trust, the UNDP Global Environmental Fund (GEF) Small Grants Project, and the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI).

Mr. Finisterre’s appointment as Deputy to the Governor-General will be for the period May 27th to June 9th, 2022.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

