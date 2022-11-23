Felix Acknowledges Differences Over Who Should Lead UWP – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Choiseul-Saltibus MP Bradley Felix has acknowledged differences within the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) over who should be the leader amid reports of infighting.

The UWP says it is regrouping after being voted out of office at the July 26, 2021, general elections, which the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) won by a landslide.

“Yes, there are differences in terms of who should be political leader, but that is natural. That is what you call democracy,” Felix told reporters.

“People will not always favour one individual,” he explained on the sidelines of Tuesday’s House of Assembly sitting.

However, the former government Minister noted that the upcoming UWP convention would settle such matters.

“It’s not the first time we have had that sort of, you know, fighting as to who should lead,” Felix declared, adding that it was democracy at work.

Nevertheless, he declared that the UWP was united in its conviction that the SLP administration was committing many errors and not ruling the way the party had advertised.

Felix said the UWP would be ready whenever elections are called, whether next year or when constitutionally due.

As to whether he would contest the party leadership, his response was: “Well, if my name comes up, we will see how that goes.”

“You must always be prepared for anything,” Felix declared when asked whether he was ready.

