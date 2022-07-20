FedEx Returns As Hero CPL Official Courier – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is excited to announce that FedEx Express has returned as the Official Courier and Express Delivery service of the 2022 cricket tournament that will take place from 31 August to 30 September in St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana.

With the world now opening up to international travel, and the Hero CPL once again moving between different countries during the 2022 event, shipping and logistics are more important than ever. Hero CPL will be working with FedEx to ensure the movement of the tournament equipment from each of the team’s home to the event site.

FedEx also will sponsor the “Fastest Delivery” camera, where a speed gun is added to the coverage. TV viewers are able to see which of the world-class quick-bowlers in the tournament is top of the table in terms of their deliveries. In addition, the Hero CPL trophy, the prize for which six teams will be competing, will be displayed on a FedEx branded pedestal.

Jamie Stewart, Hero CPL’s Commercial Director, said: “We are excited to be moving around the Caribbean once again and we are delighted to have FedEx with us to help solve the shipping and logistics challenges of a major sports event across the islands. 2022 is set to be a big year for Hero CPL as we celebrate the 10th anniversary, and we are delighted to have a truly world-class company reaffirming their support for the coolest sports league on the planet.”

“FedEx Express is delighted to join forces with The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to bring this acclaimed cricket tournament to all the fans,” shared Rakesh Shalia, Vice President of Marketing and Communications of FedEx Express Latin America and the Caribbean. “At FedEx, we are committed to supporting relevant sporting leagues across the region and, at the same time, we want to continue inspiring more generations of fans who deserve a unique experience.”

Source: Hero Caribbean Premier League

