Fedee Urges Pierre To Articulate Holistic Crime-Fighting Plan – St. Lucia Times News

Former Anse La Raye-Canaries MP, Dominic Fedee, has called on Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre to come forward with a crime-fighting plan for Saint Lucia.

“We would like to call on the Prime Minister to better articulate a holistic plan for the fighting of crime in Saint Lucia,” Fedee told an opposition United Workers Party (UWP) news conference on Tuesday.

The former Tourism Minister spoke amid a continuing violent crime wave and expressed condolences to the mothers and families of young men who continue to lose their lives at an unprecedented rate.

But he said blaming the police has been a consistent government narrative in public responses to crime.

Fedee acknowledged that the police must be held accountable as the agency responsible for law enforcement.

Nevertheless, he asserted that this does not remove the policymakers’ obligation to support the police while providing leadership.

According to Fedee, policymakers are responsible for formulating policies whether on the economy, national security, education, or health.

He also took issue with Prime Minister Pierre’s declaration to reporters on Monday that ‘the sky is not falling’.

“This is a very difficult time for our country and I want to place on record that we do disagree with the Honourable Prime Minister. The sky is falling.”

“I don’t know whether it is because he has a very detailed number of bodyguards around him that he has lost touch with what is happening and the anxiety and the sheer fear that we feel and the sheer feeling of bring unsafe by us when we go to our beaches, when we go shopping in the City centre and when we visit various communities,’ the former Minister told the news conference.

And he declared that there are no longer any ‘hot spots’ for crime since nobody is safe.

“We can be anywhere in Saint Lucia and our lives are constantly at risk,” Fedee explained.

