Fedee Urges Full Disclosure From Pierre Regarding RSLPF Leadership – St. Lucia Times

Opposition Senator Dominic Fedee has criticised Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre for failing to provide a timeline regarding Ronald Phillip’s tenure as Acting Police Commissioner.

“I call on the Prime Minister to give a frank and full disclosure as to the timeline of the individual,” the former Tourism Minister declared.

“We want to see a solid plan as it relates to the leadership of the police force,” Fedee said, adding that Saint Lucia was going through one of its most difficult gun violence crises.

Pierre, responsible for National Security, would not be drawn when reporters questioned him on Tuesday on the sidelines of a House of Assembly meeting regarding Ronald Phillip’s tenure as Acting Commissioner.

But he explained that there is no Officer in Charge in the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), and Phillip was the Acting top cop.

Pierre’s disclosure came amid calls for an independent probe into allegations of sexual harassment in the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

“What is critical and what I find to be quite sad is that the Prime Minister refuses to give a timeline,” Senator Fedee told a news conference Wednesday.

Fedee, also the second deputy political leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) recalled learning that Phillip’s acting appointment would have run from June until the end of July 2023.

“Why is it that the Prime Minister is not levelling with the people so that the people can know who their Police Commissioner or who their leading officer in charge of the enforcement of laws in our country will be? Why is this a state secret?” Fedee stated.

And he expressed disappointment regarding how the Prime Minister deals with crime.

According to Fedee, the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party has shown no leadership.

In addition, he told Wednesday’s news conference that at least the Prime Minister could use his good offices to ensure a probe into the sexual harassment allegations in the police force.

