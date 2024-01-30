Fedee Says Many Perpetrators Of Crime Are SLP Supporters – St. Lucia Times

Former Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee declared at a news conference on Tuesday that many perpetrators of crime are supporters of the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP).

“You look at who supported them in the last election. They can’t bark because many of the perpetrators of crime are their supporters. I am not saying that all SLP supporters are criminals, but there seems to be a pandering to lawless behaviour by the SLP administration,” the former Anse La Raye-Canaries MP asserted.

Fedee asserted that, for that reason, government officials have not come out to forcefully reject that behaviour as unacceptable.

“Their hands are tied because they need political favours from certain criminal elements of the country,” Fedee told Tuesday’s news conference.

The former Minister spoke as Saint Lucia experienced a continuing wave of deadly gun violence.

After recording 75 homicides last year, so far in 2024, the country has chalked up eight.

Fedee said people get the impression that the criminals are in control.

He recalled seeing videos of people in a crowd pointing their fingers in the faces of police officers.

“This is wrong,” the former MP said, adding that respect for the police must be regained.

Fedee also asserted that people in politics can do well to ensure they support the police.

But he indicated that the SLP was in no position to speak out.