Fedee Reiterates Opposition Call For Ban On Russians Applying To Saint Lucia CIP – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The leader of opposition business in the Saint Lucia senate, Dominic Fedee, has called on the government to adopt a stricter stance regarding sanctions against Russia over its ‘illegal and undemocratic’ invasion of Ukraine by prohibiting Russians from applying to this country’s Citizenship By Investment Programme (CIP).

“We still stand by our suggestion which suggests that what we need to do is ban completely Russian nationals from applying to our CIP programme. Dominica has done, so St Kitts has done so, Antigua has done so,” the former Tourism Minister told reporters on Thursday.

“And to say that we will allow Russians to apply to our programme really is a slap in the face of what over 165 countries voted for at the United Nations, including Saint Lucia, that we would take a tough stance as a united world against any country that violates the sovereignty of another,” Fedee observed.

He declared that as a small country, Saint Lucia has to take a strong stand against Russia or any country that contravenes international law. According to Fedee, Saint Lucia has no military or strategic economic importance.

– Advertisement –

“What we do have is internationallaw on our side and that’s what protects our vulnerability. As soon as we start cozying up regimes thatare going to contravene and violate international law then I believe that we are making it very difficult for ourselves,” the former Anse La Raye-Canaries MP asserted.

“Today it’s Ukraine, tomorrow it’s Saint Lucia,” Fedee observed.

As a result, he indicated that this country needed to send the right signal to its traditional allies.

He said he was sure that the United States and the United Kingdom are watching Saint Lucia’s every move as this country cozies up to some questionable regimes.

– Advertisement –