Fedee Foresees ‘Redemption Election’ – St. Lucia Times News

Former Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee believes that the next Saint Lucia general elections, which saw the United Workers Party (UWP) voted out of government, will be a ‘redemption election.’

And former Health Minister Mary Isaac has declared that UWP leader Allen Chastanet is the ‘right man for the job’ of leading the country.

Chastanet was at the helm of the UWP when it suffered a massive defeat at July 26, 2021, elections.

Dominic Fedee and Mary Isaac spoke this week at a news conference.

Fedee told reporters that the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration has no vision or solutions.

He indicated that this included an absence of plans to deal with crime and the economy.

“This election – the next one is going to be very interesting. I think it is going to be a redemption election,” the former Tourism Minister declared.

Mary Isaac, for her part, told reporters that all the work Allen Chastanet did as Prime Minister showed that he is a ‘man of vision.’

“He is in his prime. He knows how to run this country. We saw him do it. We saw how he managed COVID with of course, the assistance of all the public sector workers, his own Cabinet Ministers and so on,” the former Health Minister stated.

“I believe this is the right man for the job right now. I do not see anybody else in Saint Lucia that could rise to the level that I see Allen Michael Chastanet rose to during his tenure,” Isaac asserted.

In addition, she disclosed that within the UWP, she had not obtained any sense that there is any significant person or a large number of people who would not support Chastanet to govern Saint Lucia “when the UWP gets back in office”.

Responding to reports of a possible leadership challenge to Chastanet from former Agriculture Minister Ezechiel Joseph, Isaac explained that she is very close to Joseph.

“We talk all the time, and I do not get that feeling that Mr. Ezechiel has any intention of challenging anyone anywhere for leadership of the party,” Isaac told this week’s news conference.

“I am not saying that I know everything that Mr. Ezechiel is thinking, ” she said.

“Since the leadership of the party has run so smoothly – Mr. Chastanet has done such a wonderful job, I do not see why Mr. Ezechiel would want to do anything like that,” Isaac told reporters.

Headline photo: Dominic Fedee (Stock image)

