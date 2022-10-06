Fedee Criticises SLP Over Its ‘Protecting The Victory’ Slogan – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Former Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee has criticised the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) over its ‘Protecting The Victory’ theme for the recent annual general meeting of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre’s Castries East Constituency group.

Pierre indicated to reporters on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting on Monday that the theme was a call to keep Saint Lucia away from the opposition United Workers Party (UWP).

And he declared that the SLP, which won July 26, 2021, general elections by a landslide when the electorate voted the UWP out of office, was already on the campaign trail.

However, Dominic Fedee, asserted that it was unfortunate that while the people of Saint Lucia experienced high unemployment, out-of-control crime, and a high cost of living, the labour party administration focused on ‘protecting the victory.’

– Advertisement –

“What victory are we talking about?” Fedee told a news conference on Thursday.

“There could not be anything more political, anything more ridiculous, or anything more absurd or self-centred,” the former Anse La Raye-Canaries MP declared.

“You have won the election. It’s been fifteen months. Even your own supporters have taken issue with your performance,” he stated.

” It is now time for you to focus on governing this country and bringing about prosperity and progress for all Saint Lucians whether they supported the Saint Lucia Labour party or whether they did not,” Fedee asserted.

He told the news conference that the idea of a government talking about protecting the victory was absurd, unfortunate, and misguided.

Fedee said the opposition UWP wants the government to devise a plan and articulate policies to remedy the current societal shortcomings.

“The real victory is when you would have created real, fundamental change,” he observed.

Headline photo: Dominic Fedee (Stock image)

– Advertisement –