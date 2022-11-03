Fedee Concerned Over Saint Lucia Crime Situation – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Former Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee has expressed concern over the spike in crime in Saint Lucia, declaring that criminal activity is spiralling out of control.

Appearing on the DBS Television programme ‘Newsmaker Live’ on Wednesday night, the former Anse La Raye-Canaries MP noted that business places had become daily targets for bandits.

“Not just in the tourism sector but also in the retail sector. Look at the amount of businesses that have been hit in just a short few days,” Fedee told programme Host Timothy Poleon.

And he observed that instead of governing the country and protecting the people of Saint Lucia from the ‘perilous problems’ confronting them, the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) focusses on protecting its victory at the July 26, 2021 elections.

Fedee declared that the slogan ‘protecting the victory’ adopted by a party in government means they are concerned only about their political well-being rather than others.

In addition, the former Minister asserted that the SLP has failed to convince voters that they made the right choice in electing the party to govern this country.

