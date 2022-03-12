Father, Son Among Four Injured In Overnight Road Accidents – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Friday, a forty-four-year-old father and his son, and two men on a motorcycle sustained injuries due to separate road accidents.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) reported that about 8:07 pm, the Babonneau fire station received a call relating to a collision involving a motorcycle and a motor car at Tavern, Babonneau.

Emergency personnel said the two men on the bike sustained injuries to their ‘lower extremities’ and were in stable condition when they received transportation to the OKEU hospital.

Less than an hour later, emergency personnel from the Vieux Fort fire station responded to a collision between two vehicles on the Laborie Highway.

The responders said a father and son sustained injuries after an oncoming vehicle hit theirs on the right side, trapping the driver, whom emergency personnel had to extricate.

The emergency personnel transported the 44-year-old father and his son to the hospital.

Photos: Screen grabs from videos on social media

