Father Of Homicide Victim Says Saint Lucia Becoming ‘ Like A Cemetery’ – St. Lucia Times News

Concerned about the frequency of deadly gun violence which claimed the life of his son Joshua Jn Baptiste on Tuesday night, a Ciceron Castries father has lamented that Saint Lucia is becoming like a cemetery.

“I seeing like Saint Lucia turn to like a cemetery. I seeing the children not taking example. They moving careless and don’t care – they following friends,” Mc Lean Cherubin told St Lucia Times.

Cherubin said someone called him on Tuesday night saying that his son had been shot in Castries.

Mc Lean Cherubin – Father of deceased

“When I reached, they were just moving out with the body,” the father recalled, adding that the death of his son had plunged the family into mourning.

Cherubin said he had repeatedly cautioned his deceased son regarding his associates, some of whom the young man had only recently met.

“Moving around with friends – sometimes fellas you just get to know you tag up with them. I always tell him that’s not the right way. I tell him: ‘I don’t like that’. He is a big man. I can’t beat him. All I could do was talk to him,” he said.

Cherubin said Joshua Jn Baptiste was twenty-six years old.

According to the police, Jn Baptiste was walking along St Louis Street, Castries, when an unidentified individual shot him multiple times in the back at about 6:30 pm.

An ambulance transported the victim to the OKEU Hospital, where a medical practitioner pronounced him dead.

Saint Lucia has recorded 58 homicides, including three fatal police shootings.

Headline photo: Joshua Jn Baptiste – deceased

