Father of 1 stabbed to death at Riverview

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dead: Mark Dellon Frank

By: La’Wanda McAllister

A father of one lost his life this morning after he was badly beaten and his throat was slashed by another man during a heated argument at Riverview, Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Dead is 32-year-old Mark Delon Frank of Yarrow Dam, Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

A relative of the now dead man told this publication that Frank had left home early to go to a bar at Riverview where he usually imbibes.

While there, Frank reportedly got into an argument with a young man. This publication was told that Frank decided to ride away on his bicycle when the suspect allegedly ran behind him and struck him to the head.

The suspect then reportedly slashed Frank’s throat with a knife.

This caused Frank to fall to the ground, where he bled to his death. The suspect then made good his escape but was arrested hours later by police.

“We were told that they found him [the suspect] at his place of residence hiding under the house and was washing off the knife. Mark didn’t even get to ride off, when he kill him. His hands was on the handle when they found the body,” the family member related.

“I would like to get justice because he didn’t deserve to die like that. Even if they were in an argument, he hit him in the head, how you gun still go and cut he throat.”

Investigations are ongoing.

NewsAmericasNow.com