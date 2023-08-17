Fatal Stabbing At Gros Islet Bus Stand Prompts Calls For Anger Management, Driver Certification – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The President of the Gros Islet Minibus Association has highlighted the need for bus drivers to undergo training, certification and anger management.

Denny Edward spoke against the backdrop of the stabbing death of thirty-year-old Chessie Sealy Monday at the Gros Islet bus stand.

A bus driver was in police custody assisting with investigations.

The deceased stabbing victim assisted as a ‘Board Man,’ registering the order in which buses arrived at the Gros Islet bus stand to facilitate orderly boarding.

He also washed buses on the stand.

According to reports, an altercation involving the deceased and a Gros Islet bus driver over the boarding procedure led to the fatal stabbing.

The Gros Islet Minibus Association President described the incident as unfortunate, saying he wished it had not happened.

Based on his information, Edward said someone should not lose his life over ‘something so petty’.

“I just want to reach out to the family of both individuals. I want to tell them hold strong and our customers, the motoring public, I want to assure them that the service, we will try our best to improve,” the Gros Islet Minibus Association President said.

“The time in the past where you could just drive a bus just because you can drive, I think the time for that is gone. We need to have drivers certified in customer training, and first aid, well-trained before you could drive a bus. That is just my view,” Edward said.

Edward made the comments during the radio call-in programme – Newsspin.

He said he was about the arrange a meeting with the Permanent Secretary or the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport to address some long-standing issues affecting the bus sector.

Edward acknowledged that there have been ‘too many’ complaints about bus drivers.

And he spoke of the need for anger management.

“We realise we need to do a lot more with the drivers in managing their anger,” Edward said.

In addition, Edward called on the public not to let the fatal stabbing at the Gros Islet bus stand give them a bad feeling toward bus drivers.

“I know there is work to be done and we, as the Gros Islet Association, we are working on it,” he explained.

