Fatal Police Shooting At Belmont, Dennery – St. Lucia Times News

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has confirmed a fatal police shooting in Belmont, Dennery, Saturday.

According to a police statement, a man armed with a cutlass entered a police officer’s home, threatened to kill, attacked the law enforcement official, and was shot.

The statement did not identify the deceased, who it said had entered other residences before the fatal shooting.

Emergency services said they responded to a shooting report at Belmont, Dennery on Saturday and found a 63-year old male with a gunshot wound in the lower left abdomen with an exit wound to the lower right rib cage.

The Dennery fatal incident follows the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Ajani Charlery.

About 10:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, Charlery was fatally wounded during a police operation along Cemetery Road in Vieux Fort.