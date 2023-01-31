Farmer payments for produce sold to Global Medic are anticipated in February

Black Immigrant Daily News

Local farmers whose produce were purchased by Global Medic in December 2022 are expected to be paid for their produce in the month of February.

This assurance comes from Consul General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Canada Fitzgerald Huggins while speaking on NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk Programme this morning.

Huggins noted that Global Medic purchased over CAD$400,000 worth of produce from Vincentian farmers and they are finalizing arrangements with the Ministry of Agriculture for the payments to be made to the farmers next month.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/GLOBAL-MEDIC-PAYMENT.mp3

Global Medic, a registered Canadian Charity Organisation, has also donated CAD 1.5 million dollars’ worth of food supplies to St. Vincent and the Grenadines through its food programme in the wake of the eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano.

