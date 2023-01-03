Farmer fatally stabbed during dispute over $100 Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A farmer was fatally stabbed during a dispute over $100 in Mavis Bank, St Andrew on Monday.

The dead man has been identified as 28-year-old Janney Walker otherwise called Tedi, a resident of the community.

Reports are that Walker and another farmer were gambling in West Phalia square when an argument developed.

The argument escalated and the men got involved in a fight which the residents managed to stop.

The police reported that a few hours after, both men again crossed paths in another section of the community.

Another altercation developed, which led to a fight.

During the fight, Walker was stabbed several times. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect has since been taken into custody.

NewsAmericasNow.com