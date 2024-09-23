Fans, Air Conditioners In High Demand As Temperatures Soar

“Stay in doors and only go outside when needed,” says a Castries business owner responding to the sweltering heat gripping Saint Lucia.

On Friday, St. Lucia Times took to the streets of the capital to gather insights from store owners, employees and customers about how the intense temperatures affect them and fan and air conditioner sales.

Businesses disclosed that they are experiencing a notable increase in demand for cooling appliances.

Rainbow Department Store reported selling out of its stock of 45 fans within just two months.

“This year’s heat is worse than anything we’ve experienced before,” the Manager stated, highlighting the ongoing struggle to keep customers comfortable.

Workers at Phoenix in Castries have also noticed a trend, with an average of four fans leaving the store daily since June.

The store is now completely out of stock and remains uncertain when new shipments will arrive.

One employee lamented, “This year is unbearable. Even after a shower, you sweat. One fan isn’t enough for a family.”

As temperatures continue to soar, she urged resellers to lower fan prices to make them more accessible and emphasised the importance of hydration, noting that even with increased water intake, many are still experiencing dehydration.

At Z & C Trading, fan sales have also reached record levels, with 20 units sold in just one day last week.

The store typically sells an average of 10 fans daily and has managed to keep its inventory stocked by making early purchases.

Employees reported a diverse clientele, including schools that frequently buy fans in sets of three.

In addition to fans, the demand for umbrellas has risen sharply, with staff commenting that “the heat is getting worse.”

Portable mini fans and neck fans with rechargeable batteries have also become common.

More people are also buying air conditioners, with one major outlet declaring on Friday that customers had bought all its AC units and fans that were on sale.

Figures from the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services reveal the recorded temperature in Castries for August 2024 was 0.6◦C warmer than the average temperatures of the past 15 years (2009-2023).

Likewise, in Vieux Fort, August temperatures were 0.3 ◦C above the average of the past 15 years.

As a result, local health officials have warned of the health risks associated with warmer temperatures.

They include an increased risk of dehydration—the symptoms of which include dizziness, fainting spells, and heat stress.

As the community grapples with extreme temperatures, local businesses continue to adapt to meet the urgent needs of their customers while residents look for relief from the relentless heatwave.

