Family Warned Homicide Victim About Sticking Up For Others

Heartbroken and distraught are two words the family of Bernard Joseph used to describe their feelings after his fatal shooting.

Bernard sustained fatal gunshot injuries around 8:20 pm on August 15th.

According to reports, the hotel worker was pursuing an armed man who had earlier robbed a business establishment at Mongouge, Choiseul, of cash.

Bernard’s brother, Joshua Joseph, expressed the bereaved family’s profound sorrow and confusion.

Joshua Joseph – Brother of deceased

Joshua revealed that his brother had always been the type of person to assist others in dire situations, although his family continuously warned him of the danger.

“He’s a very helpful person. As long as he knows you, he will definitely assist you. If there’s any chance that you’re in trouble, he will definitely intervene. We did warn him that he should stay out of people’s business but he would always say, ‘ that’s my friend’, or he knows the person. So even though we would speak to him, that’s just the kind of person he was,” the brother said of his deceased sibling.

According to Joshua, Bernard’s compassionate nature drove him to act selflessly, and as a result, he died somewhat of a hero.

Headline photo: Bernard Joseph