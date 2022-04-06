Family Wants Full Investigation Into Fatal Police Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

Relatives of Terry Emmanuel alias’ Five Bag’ want a full investigation into his fatal shooting by the police on Tuesday at Barre St Joseph.

“What was the reason for killing him? If you have a warrant or whatever to look for him, why not shoot him in the leg? Why shoot him to kill him? Was that a personal vendetta?” A sister of the deceased told St Lucia Times.

She said the family needs answers and justice.

The sister recalled hearing that the police had shot her brother, and when she got to the scene, she saw her older sibling on the ground, dead.

“I was told they shot him in his leg, neck, and head,” she said.

Police said officers were pursuing a suspect involved in a robbery at Goodlands earlier when they approached the deceased.

But the sister said she was not aware that Emmanuel was a wanted man.

“What I know is that he was down by my mother and when they told him there were police by the road, he himself said let him go and see what’s happening. So if he knew he was wanted he would not have gone in the police hands, he would have stayed where he was or flee the scene,” she asserted.

According to the sister, after the police shot her older sibling, they dragged him down to the road.

“That was brutal,” she lamented.

Emergency responders from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) headquarters in Castries said they received a call for assistance at about 6:42 pm.

On arrival at Barre St Joseph, they found the body of a 28-year-old man at the roadside.

The responders said the man exhibited no vital signs, and when they transported him to the OKEU Hospital, medical personnel pronounced him dead.

Headline photo: Terry ‘Five Bag’ Emmanuel